Crane operator at Bhandara steel unit dies while climbing onto machine; kin protest

Bhandara, Jan 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old crane operator at a factory in Warthi in Bhandara died after falling from the machine on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 9:30am when Maroti Bhivgade a resident of Pachgaon, was climbing onto the crane at the Sunflag factory's steel melting shop, he said.

"Bhivgade slipped from the stairs of the crane and fell. He was rushed to private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the Warthi police station official said.

Enraged family members and hundreds of villagers blocked the factory's main entrance by placing his body there, staging a four-hour sit-in protest.

A case has been registered in connection with the death and further probe is underway, the official added.