Crane operator booked for negligence as worker dies at Navi Mumbai construction site

Thane, May 31 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 24-year-old crane operator whose alleged negligence resulted in the death of a worker at a housing construction site, an official said on Friday.

Haiderali Fajleimam Sheikh was using a crane to lift cement blocks at Nawde in the Panvel area on May 27 when the fatal accident took place.

According to police, Sheikh did not maintain proper communication with victim Manoj Sintu Soran (35) who was standing on the ground. A part of the crane broke and the blocks fell on Soran crushing him to death, he said.

After a probe, the police on Thursday registered a case against Sheikh under Indian Penal Code section 304(A) for causing death by negligence, said the station house officer of Taloja police station. PTI COR NR