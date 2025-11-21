Crasto challenges BJP to end alliance with NCP, accuses it of misleading people

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Friday accused the BJP and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar of “fooling people” by adopting contradictory positions on the alliance with the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He questioned how the BJP could oppose an alliance with the NCP for the upcoming BMC elections because its senior leader Nawab Malik faces serious allegations while continuing to share power with the same party in the state.

Shelar had said on Thursday that the BJP will not enter into any alliance with the NCP under Nawab Malik’s leadership in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls and won’t endorse the former minister, accused in a money laundering case.

“If the BJP claims that an alliance with NCP for the BMC polls is against its principles, then why does the same principle not apply at the state level? Isn’t Nawab Malik a leader of the same party in the government?” Crasto asked in a statement on Friday.

Instead of “misleading the people of Mumbai”, the BJP should demonstrate its sincerity by ending its alliance with the Ajit Pawar faction in the state, he said.

“Only then will Mumbai and Maharashtra believe the BJP and Shelar. If they don’t, it means they endorse Malik, which is contrary to their statements,” he said.

Crasto further alleged that the BJP’s “changing stance” indicates that it no longer needs Ajit Pawar politically, similar to the “treatment” being meted out to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

“BJP must now walk the talk or their duplicity will be clearly exposed,” he added.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Shelar had said earlier that they would not endorse Malik.

“It is not about Malik as a person, but the serious charges he is facing. We cannot compromise on our principles when it comes to the serious allegations of his alleged link with Haseena Parkar,” he had said.

The BJP leader’s comments came days after a court here framed charges against Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

According to an NCP leader, Malik was appointed head of their party’s election committee for Mumbai two months ago. PTI MR NR