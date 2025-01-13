Craze among devotees to take selfies with cutouts of PM Modi, CM Adityanath in Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) The Sangam bank in Prayagraj on Monday became a hotspot with crowds flocking to take selfies with the cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the first bathing festival of the Maha Kumbh.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela will culminate on February 26 with 40 crore devotees expected to take a dip in the Sangam.

A sizeable number of women and youths gathered in large numbers at Nandi Dwar on Paush Purnima Snan to click photos and selfies, displaying their craze for Modi and Adityanath.

Brajesh Sharma, a visitor from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh expressed his admiration for Modi and Yogi, stating that the cutouts attracted him. His entire family joined in for selfies, praising the arrangements at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Suganma Dhippo, who travelled from Pune to Maharashtra for the sacred bath, lauded the arrangements at the event. She said the images of Modi and Yogi at Nandi Dwar were captivating, prompting her and her family to take selfies.

Sunita Swami, who arrived from Delhi, shared her experience of unexpectedly encountering the cutouts of Modi and Yogi. Impressed by the attractive visuals, she and her family took selfies, expressing their admiration for the work of the two leaders.

Manoj Kumar Singh, a visitor from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, also joined the selfie craze, capturing moments with the cutouts. He praised the fair's arrangements and the bathing facilities, highlighting the efforts by PM Modi and CM Yogi in organising the Maha Kumbh. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS