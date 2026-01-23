CRDA allots returnable plots to Amaravati farmers through e-lottery

Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) The APCRDA on Friday allotted 115 returnable plots to farmers who pooled their land for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati through an e-lottery process.

Although arrangements were made to allot 145 plots across villages under 16 CRDA units, farmers associated with 30 plots requested a postponement, resulting in only 115 plots being allotted today, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority said in a press release.

"Excluding these 30 plots, 115 plots were allotted to farmers through the lottery," the release said, adding that none of the allotted plots were outside the land pooled for the capital city.

Village-wise distribution of allotted plots is as follows: Kurugallu 1 & 2 (five), Velagapudi and Malkapuram (10 each), Mandadam 1 & 2 (15), Nidamarru 1 & 2 (58), Penumaka and Lingayapalem (six each), Nelapadu (two), and Nekkallu, Anantavaram, and Dondapadu (one each).

Andhra Pradesh has pooled 54,000 acres for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Amaravati project, of which 34,281 acres were contributed by 29,881 farmers from 29 villages.

The government has also commenced the second phase of land pooling to expand this land bank. PTI STH SSK