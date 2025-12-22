CRDA approves over Rs 1,300 crore to develop layouts in Amaravati

Amaravati, Dec 22 (PTI) Allocation of over Rs 1,300 crore to develop layouts and set up a Rs 444-crore flood pumping system here are among the decisions taken at the 56th CRDA meeting on Monday.

Chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has decided to set up a research centre in two acres of land in Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre at a cost of Rs 104 crore.

The pumping station will be established at a cost of Rs 444 crore with a capacity of 8,400 cusecs and Rs 1,358 crore allocated for the development of layouts (infrastructure developments) in Zone-8 of LPS (Land Pooling Scheme), an official release, detailing the decisions taken at the CRDA meeting said.

It also allocated Rs 109 crore to furnish additional facilities in the buildings being constructed for All India Service (AIS) officers in the greenfield capital city, and decided to construct buildings in 23 acres at Sakhamuru village under the aegis of Ayush Ministry.

Similarly, CRDA has formed a state-level committee to decide the fate of 202 acres, especially on deciding into which category they fall.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed officials to establish an advanced cultural centre in Amaravati and instructed them to hasten the identification of land for this purpose.

"There is a need to set up a cultural centre in the capital region. It would have been good had a venue already been constructed in Amaravati to host various government programmes," Naidu said.

The CM underscored that the centre should be built in such a fashion that it will reflect the state's culture and traditions.

Further, the TDP supremo directed officials to build comprehensive infrastructure at the layouts allotted to farmers who pooled their land for the greenfield capital city.

Calling for no delay in resolving farmers' issues, Naidu directed officials to develop the forest land falling under the purview of Amaravati.

According to the CM, a plethora of flowering plants should attract nature lovers in Amaravati, along with the setting up of parks.

Naidu said those visiting Amaravati should have the availability of hotels with international standards, calling for quickening their construction. PTI STH KH