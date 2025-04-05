CRDA meeting approves LoA for construction of Andhra Assembly, High Court buildings

Amaravati, April 5 (PTI) The 46th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting on Saturday approved issuance of letters of acceptance (LoAs) to the lowest bidders for construction of the Assembly and High Court buildings.

However, the details of the lowest bidders were not disclosed. The meeting was convened at the Andhra Pradesh residence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli, Guntur district.

“CRDA approved tenders for Assembly and High Court (buildings construction). Approval has been granted to issue LOA for L1 bidders,” said an official press release.

With a build-up area of 11.22 lakh sq ft, the 250-metre tall and three-storey Assembly building will be supplemented with viewing platforms and a panoramic view point.

The 55-metre tall High Court building will have seven floors with a build-up area of 20.3 lakh sq ft.

Further, the CRDA allowed its commissioner to procure remaining funds from various sources for the greenfield capital city’s construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to restart Amaravati construction in April, where up to Rs 1 lakh crore worth works and projects are expected to resume. PTI STH ROH