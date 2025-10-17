CRDA office functional; all capital development managed from new facility: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Oct 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) office is fully functional and all capital planning, construction, and urban development will be managed from the new facility.

The chief minister inaugurated the seven-storey CRDA building on October 13 in Amaravati, the greenfield capital city.

“The AP CRDA office is now functional. From this state-of-the-art, seven-floor complex, all capital planning, construction, and urban development will be driven under one roof,” Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

He added, “Your capital region authority, CRDA, will operate with efficiency, accountability, and in a time-bound manner. Amaravati’s engine room is now live.” PTI STH SSK