Create awareness to cope with stress, anxiety, says union minister at launch of new facilities in ESIC hospital

Chennai, July 14 (PTI) Stating that the present-day lifestyle is leading to increasing stress and anxiety among the people, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday urged doctors to create awareness among the people on how to cope with these mental health issues.

Medical professionals, especially young doctors, should strive to find solutions to the problems in the society, he said addressing the third convocation of the ESIC Medical College at K K Nagar here.

Also, the minister inaugurated new facilities including an Anti Retro Viral Therapy, Integrated Counselling & Training and Tele-Medicine Centre at ESIC Medical College Hospital spread over an area of 13 acres.

He also launched the ESIC Swasthya Mitra, Family Adoption Programme and voluntary body and organ donation programme at the hospital where the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PGIMSR) was established in 2011 and the MBBS curriculum with an intake of 100 students was started in 2013.

The annual intake of students was increased to 125 in 2020 wherein 25 seats are allocated for wards of insured persons. In-principle approval has been granted by the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University to increase the annual intake to 150 for which admissions will be conducted from the academic year 2023-24 following National Medical Commission (NMC) approval, the hospital said.

"Getting into the medical stream or education at a medical college is not an easy task... Those of you passing out of the college have a greater responsibility to the nation, particularly in serving the workers and deprived sections," Yadav said in his address.

The present lifestyle is causing increasing stress and anxiety among the people and doctors are no exception, he said, and added that only a healthy mind could lead to a healthy body. "We will be able to handle sorrow and happiness, success and failure with the same calmness if we strike a balance between the inner self and nature through mindfulness," he said.

Yadav, who holds the Forest & Climate Change and Labour and Employment portfolios said that the ESIC has been providing social security to over 3.1 crore insured people and over the years the scheme has benefitted about 12 crore people.

"With the implementation of the social security code, the government has greater responsibility in expanding ESIC benefits to the workforce in the unorganised sector too. We are adding new hospitals and dispensaries to meet the requirement," he said, addressing 99 students of the 2017 batch who graduated today.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said the Centre is committed to providing the best medicare and comprehensive social security to the workforce. PTI JSP ANE