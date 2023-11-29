Create culture of quality: Rajnath Singh to manufacturers of military hardware

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called on the Indian defence manufacturers to create a "culture of quality" while producing military hardware, describing it as a prerequisite to compete in the global market.

Advertisment

Singh said global demands for Indian products can be created only by ensuring quality, noting that such an approach would help the country become a global hub of defence manufacturing.

The defence minister was addressing the plenary session of Defence Research and Development Organisation's 'Quality Conclave'.

Singh pointed out that the countries, which manufacture quality products, export their equipment across the globe and that India has full potential to become a leading manufacturer of defence equipment.

Advertisment

He also underscored the importance of cost control while manufacturing quality defence products.

"Cost control should be given utmost importance; however it should not be at the expense of quality. We have to be globally cost-competitive, but it has to be done by remaining in the top-quality segment," Singh said.

"We must move forward with this idea," he said.

Advertisment

The defence minister also underscored the need to manufacture high-quality military systems which are effective, reliable and safe and can enable the armed forces to accomplish their missions successfully.

Singh also presented 'System for Advanced Manufacturing Assessment and Ranking' (SAMAR) certificates to the representatives of qualified industries.

In his remarks, DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat reaffirmed DRDO's commitment towards delivering quality systems.

He requested all stakeholders to have firm resolve and synergise towards self-reliance in high-quality indigenous military systems. The conclave provided an opportunity for stakeholders to network with experts to create an ecosystem in the country for producing high-quality indigenous systems, the defence ministry said.

The participants brainstormed on various aspects of quality for the defence manufacturing revolution in India for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he said.