Create masterplan for public transport in Goa, says Gadkari

Panaji, Jul 11 (PTI) The Goa government must prepare a masterplan to improve transport facilities in the state, which will get works worth Rs 25000-30000 crore sanctioned in the next five years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

He was speaking after dedicating a six-lane access controlled elevated stretch from Manohar International Airport in Mopa to Dhargal in north Goa.

"The US government has decided to give licence for drone taxi there. Four to six persons can fly from one place to another. This will be a revolution. When I was Union minister for shipping, I had mooted a plan for water taxi in Goa but it never materialised. Under the plan, tourists arriving at the airport would get to the water taxi point by ropeway and then reach hotels," he said.

"Hotels are located on the seashore and they can construct individual jetties to receive the tourists. A state like Goa should improve public transport. Special attention must be given to draw a masterplan for public transport. This will reduce vehicular pollution in the state," the Union minister for road transport and highways said.

Gadkari said works estimated at Rs 22,000 crore that have been sanctioned for Goa will be completed during this year, while works worth Rs 25000-30000 crore will be sanctioned in the next five years.

Such a situation will come up when no Goa minister needs to come to Delhi seeking speedy completion of works, he asserted.

The minister also said a bypass running through Margao and going till Karnataka border worth Rs 3,500 crore will be sanctioned.

