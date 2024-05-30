Create new turnout record, PM Modi appeals to Varanasi voters

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the voters of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to create a new record of voting on June 1 for the creation of a developed India.

In a video message to the voters of Varanasi, the prime minister said representing Kashi, the cultural capital of the world and the land of music and 'Shastrarth' (debate), in Parliament is possible only due to the infinite grace of Baba Vishwanath and the blessings of the people of the holy city.

Modi, who is vying for the third consecutive term as a BJP candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to vote in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, said, "Now Maa Ganga has adopted me." Modi said the election for Kashi this time is also one for the creation of a developed India along with "Nav Kashi" (new Kashi). The people of Kashi have to create a new record of voting on June 1, he appealed.

"We remember how the young generation was in a different kind of enthusiasm on the day of our nomination. This is our request that now this enthusiasm should be seen at every booth," he said.

The prime minister said it is now the opportunity to take Kashi's development to new heights. This will only be possible when the people of Varanasi vote in large numbers on June 1, he added.

"We have a special request to the youth, women and farmers of Kashi that each of your votes will increase our strength. It will give us new energy. We have to get every person from your society, every elderly person of Kashi to vote. You have to remember that first vote, then refreshment," he added.

Stating that in the last 10 years, Kashi has supported him in every scheme of the central government, he said it has guided him.

"Baba Vishwanath's grand Dham, Kashi Ring Road project, development of Banaras railway station and development of Ganga Ghat, road projects, every scheme has linked not only Kashi but the entire Purvanchal (eastern UP) with new development. Now the pace of this development will be taken forward by your votes," the PM added.

Modi said, "Kashi has become the capital of youth welfare and development in the last 10 years. We have seen your enthusiasm in the MP (member of Parliament) sports competition.

"Lakhs of people of Kashi are getting cataract treatment, employment in the city is increasing due to tourism development, and every scheme and campaign is giving new strength to the young generation of Kashi, women and farmers," he said.

Modi won the election from Varanasi seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In this year's election, he is being challenged by Congress candidate Ajay Rai.