Create society with compassion as norm, mental health care as right: Arunachal Guv urges people

Itanagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday urged the people to build a society where compassion is the norm, and mental health care is not a privilege but a right.

Handing over a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the owner of Deepak Nabam Living Home, a destitute shelter, at Raj Bhawan here, the governor said that mentally ill individuals can recover, grow, and even thrive with the right care and opportunities.

The cheque is a grant in aid under the Mukhya Mantri Manasik Swasthya Yojana Society of the state government.

Parnaik urged everyone to work together to break the stigma, offer support and ensure inclusion for those facing mental health challenges.

"People should build a society where compassion is the norm, and mental health care is not a privilege but a right," he said.

The governor highlighted that mental health frequently remains an overlooked aspect of well-being, burdened by stigma and misconceptions, a Raj Bhawan communiqué said.

"This neglect causes hardship not only for individuals but also for their families, communities, and society as a whole," he said.

The governor emphasised the need for fostering an environment that promotes mental wellness.

It is not solely the task of government or organisations but a shared obligation, he added. PTI UPL UPL BDC