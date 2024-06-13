Created new districts to increase administrative capacity, improve service delivery: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government took the decision to carve out new districts to increase administrative capacity and improve service delivery.

He noted that the new BJP government in the state has decided to review the formation of the new districts by setting up a Cabinet sub-committee.

"It has to be seen whether this committee will take a decision by looking at the geographical conditions and development interests of Rajasthan or it will work with the intention of proving the decision of the previous government wrong for political reasons and will put the interests of the people of Rajasthan at stake," Gehlot said in a post in Hindi on X.

Gehlot said his government created the new districts on the basis of a report by a committee headed by retired IAS officer Ramlubhaya.

The senior Congress leader also insisted that there was a dire need for new districts.

"Madhya Pradesh, which is smaller in area than Rajasthan, has 55 districts. A small state like Chhattisgarh has 33 districts," Gehlot said.

"Our government created new districts to increase administrative capacity and improve service delivery and posted collectors, police superintendents and other district level officers there," he said.

The Gehlot-led Congress government carved out 20 new districts, taking their total number from 33 to 53. PTI SDA SZM