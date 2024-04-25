Creating model villages, sports infra priority for Ranchi Cong nominee Yashaswini Sahay

Ranchi, Apr 25 (PTI) Creating model villages, building sports infrastructure, preserving the heritage of Ranchi and generating employment are the priorities of Congress’ Ranchi candidate Yashaswini Sahay, a political newbie and daughter of former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay. Yashaswini Sahay who practises law in Mumbai did not attach much importance to the BJP’s criticism of “nepotism”, claiming that it was propaganda of the saffron camp for diverting people's attention from key issues like unemployment.

"Youths here have a strong interest in sports of all kinds. You might have read in the Congress party manifesto that each area will have its own sports academy. I promise to implement it initially in the Ranchi parliamentary constituency,” she said in an interview with PTI.

Sahay thanked the administration and the people of the Jharkhand capital for successfully organizing international sports events recently.

Ranchi hosted FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in January and the Asian Champions Trophy last year.

Sahay said that her goal is to make the villages in the constituency model ones and turn Ranchi into a metropolitan city, preserving its heritage.

“Our aim is to provide jobs to men and women in Jharkhand, to fill up government posts that have been lying vacant. I often think about how the young men and women here acquire jobs," she said.

She claimed that having a Master's degree in Law and specialising in human rights, she had a societal orientation in her thoughts.

Asked about getting help from her father Subodh Kant Sahay who was a minister in the Manmohan Singh government and a former MP of Ranchi, she said she grew up in a political climate in which there is no topic other than social service.

"My father had an extensive political career. I'll benefit from his extensive experience. This way, I will fulfil my responsibilities as his daughter,” the 27-year-old Congress candidate said.

Sahay who was pitted against BJP's sitting MP Sanjay Seth expressed confidence in winning.

“I have the blessings of the mothers, sisters, brothers and father-like people of Jharkhand who have joined me, she said.

BJP had accused Subodh Kant Sahay whose name was earlier speculated as the Congress candidate from Ranchi of indulging in nepotism and securing a ticket for her daughter for the prestigious constituency of Ranchi.

Subodh Kant Sahay was defeated by Sanjay Seth from Ranchi in the 2019 elections.

Ranchi Lok Sabha seat with 21.62 lakh voters including 10.66 lakh female voters will go to polls on May 25. PTI NAM NN