Creating social and economic equality is collective responsibility: CJI Gavai

Nashik, Sep 27 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Saturday stressed the need for social and economic equality in society, and said creating it was a collective responsibility.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new building of Nashik District and Sessions Court here, he also said the Constitution was the most important book for all Indians like the Bhagavad Gita, Guru Granth Sahib, Quran or the Bible.

"In his speech on November 25, 1949, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had said that by the principle of one person, one vote, one value, we have assured political equality to all. Political equality has no value unless there is social and economic equality. Social and economic equality means the way wherein liberty, equality and fraternity work together," CJI Gavai said.

The unity of liberty, equality and fraternity is what leads to political, social and economic equality. Liberty and equality both are necessary but at the same time we require fraternity which will keep liberty and equality within their bounds and ensure that liberty and equality coexist without any problem. We all have the responsibility to move towards social and economic equality, he said.

Dr Ambedkar had said political equality is there but the nation is divided into four compartments at the social level and entry from one compartment to the other is not permissible. We have a vast width of the country wherein a very vast majority of people find it difficult to make both ends meet. Unless we remove this contradiction and create social and economic equality, this structure of democracy will collapse, the CJI said.

"I am happy that in the last 75 years, the journey made by our Constitution has been very good. The three pillars of democracy - legislature, executive - bureaucracy and judiciary - have made the efforts to make progress in the manner the creator of the Constitution had expected. Parliament framed many laws for social and economic equality. Many laws for welfare of labourers and social welfare have been made," Gavai said.

In the beginning of the journey of the judiciary, the directive principles would have to give way to fundamental rights, but afterwards efforts were made for equality between directive principles and fundamental rights. Later on, the work to create social and economic equality was done through various judgements - be it the NM Thomas case, Indra Sawhney case or the recent classification case, he added.

Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Shree Chandrashekhar, Advocate General of the state Birendra Saraf, President of Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council Amol Sawant, judges and others were present on the occasion.

"There is criticism that judicial infrastructure in Maharashtra is not good. But it is definitely good. We have very good buildings in Kolhapur, Amravati, Nagpur and my own town Daryapur. The government and the rulers are very positive about creating infrastructure - be it former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray or the present CM Devendra Fadnavis," the CJI said.

It is said that one should not climb the steps of the court. However, everyone should definitely see this beautiful building. The Constitution is the most important book for all Indians like the Bhagavad Gita, Guru Granth Sahib, Quran or the Bible. Information about all chapters of the Constitution has been given at the entrance of the new building which is litigant-friendly, the CJI said.

The Nashik Court has a legacy of 140 years. I hope that the last citizen of the nation, the poorest citizen, will get justice with less expenditure and less time here in this building and the dream of the creator of the Constitution will be fulfilled, he said.

CJI Gavai also visited the NBT Law College here and interacted with the students later.

"The fundamental rights given to the citizens by the Constitution of India and the principles of the Constitution have always been our guide. While studying law, students should accept the values in the Constitution and move forward with vigilance so that every citizen gets justice," he said. PTI COR NP