Creating society with equity and equality for women is challenge: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday conceded that creating a society where women have "equity and equality" is a challenge, but claimed that things are changing for the better in the last ten years.

"We are trying to create a society of equity and equality, but there are challenges. There are challenges to create a safe society as mentality is still not good. In 99 percent of the molestation and rape incidents, relatives and known persons are the perpetrators. We need to change the mentality," he said, speaking at the `SheShakti event' of News18 news channel.

But the situation is changing in the last ten years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Fadnavis further said.

The day is not far when such a society of equity and equality will emerge, he added. PTI MR KRK