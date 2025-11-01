'Creative City of Gastronomy' tag for Lucknow: Modi calls on people from across globe to visit city

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to people all over the world to visit Lucknow to discover the city's uniqueness after the Uttar Pradesh capital was designated as the 'Creative City of Gastronomy' by UNESCO.

Modi said Lucknow is synonymous with vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture.

"I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow and I call upon people from around the world to visit Lucknow and discover its uniqueness," the prime minister wrote on X.

He was responding to a post by Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said that Lucknow being designated as a UNESCO 'Creative City of Gastronomy' is "a recognition of its distinguished culinary heritage and invaluable contribution to India's rich gastronomic traditions".

The minister said the honour enhances Lucknow's global stature, positioning it as a premier destination for food and culture.