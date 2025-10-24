Creative collaboration: Indigenous Aus fashion label's design to hit runway in India on Oct 28

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Marking a "new chapter" in the Australia-India creative collaboration, an indigenous Australian fashion label's designs will be showcased on the runway in Delhi on October 28 in a "powerful celebration" of the creativity, resilience and cultural richness of that country's First Nations peoples.

The Australian High Commission, in collaboration with Kirrikin and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will present a "landmark fashion showcase", celebrating the creativity and craftsmanship of First Nations Australians, the high commission said on Friday.

It will feature the Indian debut of Kirrikin, an indigenous Australian fashion label founded by Amanda Healy, a Wonnarua woman and social enterprise leader.

First Nations refer to the indigenous population of Australia.

This will be a "new chapter in Australia-India creative collaboration", the high commission said in a statement.

Capturing the essence of Australia and embodying the spirit and creativity of indigenous art, Kirrikin transforms hand-painted First Nations artwork into striking luxury clothing.

Designed in Australia and crafted at Noida in India, Kirrikin represents a compelling success story of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, the statement said.

The word "Kirrikin" holds a special meaning for the Wonnarua people, translating to "Sunday's best clothes". The term traces back to the original language recorded by missionaries in Australia during the 1820s and has become a symbol of the label's commitment to revitalising the language of the Wonnarua people, the statement said.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said, "This event is a powerful celebration of the creativity, resilience and cultural richness of Australia's First Nations peoples." Kirrikin's journey exemplifies the strength of trade and cultural exchange under the Australia-India partnership, and "we are proud to bring their designs to the runway in Delhi in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India", Green was quoted as saying in the statement.

Reflecting on the milestone, Healy said, "Celebrating this collaboration with the Australian High Commission and the Fashion Design Council of India is a proud moment for Kirrikin. Bringing First Nations fashion, art and storytelling to India is an honour, and this showcase highlights the creativity and powerful voices of indigenous Australian designers." FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said the council is proud to partner on this showcase, which brings fresh perspectives to Indian fashion while celebrating the artistry and storytelling of Australian First Nations communities.

"Fashion has always been a bridge and this event is a true meeting of cultures," he said.

Swati Dave, Chair of the Advisory Board at the Centre for Australia-India Relations, said, "The Centre for Australia-India Relations is committed to supporting First Nations businesses like Kirrikin to increase trade and investment with India, and we are proud to support this fashion showcase, celebrating First Nations creativity and entrepreneurship. It is also a powerful way to share First Nations stories with Indian audiences through art and design." The evening will also include traditional music and dance by First Nations performers.