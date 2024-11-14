'Creator of modern India': Cong pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday paid rich tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying his democratic, progressive and inclusive values are the cornerstone of India and will always remain so.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Nehru as the architect of modern India and the one who took India from zero to the peak.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial 'Shantivan' here.

India's first and longest-serving prime minister, Nehru was born on this date in 1889 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad (now Prayagraj). He was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Respectful tribute to the creator of modern India, creator of institutions, first Prime Minister of India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary. Democratic, progressive, fearless, visionary, inclusive these values of 'Hind Ke Jawahar' are our ideal and the cornerstone of India and will always remain so."

आधुनिक भारत के जनक, संस्थानों के निर्माता, भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पं. जवाहरलाल नेहरू जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन।



लोकतांत्रिक, प्रगतिशील, निडर, दूरदर्शी, समावेशी - 'हिंद के जवाहर' के यही मूल्य हमारे आदर्श और हिंदुस्तान के आधारस्तम्भ हैं और हमेशा रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/aslU4F6GXl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2024

In his post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "On the 135th birth anniversary of 'Hind ke Jawahar', the architect of modern India, the one who took India from zero to the peak, the one who made India develop in scientific, economic, industrial and various fields, the one who constantly gave the message of 'unity in diversity' to the country, the fearless sentinel of democracy and our source of inspiration, we remember his unprecedented contribution to the country." He also shared an excerpt from Nehru's 'The Discovery of India'.

“एकता मन और हृदय की होनी चाहिए, एक साथ रहने की भावना होनी चाहिए…”



~ पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू



भारत को शून्य से शिखर तक पहुँचाने वाले, आधुनिक भारत के शिल्पकार, भारत को वैज्ञानिक, आर्थिक, औद्योगिक व विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में विकासशील बनाने वाले, देश को निरंतर ‘विविधता में एकता’ का संदेश… pic.twitter.com/ThvWoQzqSu — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 14, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi shared a quote by Nehru which states that fear is the foundation of all the evils in the world.

"When we achieved independence after decades of struggle and countless sacrifices, there were still people who used to play the politics of scaring and misleading the innocent public. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji fought them bravely and told the common people - 'Daro Mat (Do not be afraid)'!"

"People who spread fear among the public cannot be true representatives of the public. Public servants stand in the forefront with their heads held high so that people can live without fear. Pandit Nehru ji always taught the people to be fearless and serve without fear, and on the other hand kept the public supreme at every stage of nation building," she said in her post in Hindi on X.

“दुनिया में जितनी भी बुराइयां हैं, डर उन सबकी बुनियाद है।"



दशकों के संघर्ष और असंख्य कुर्बानियों के बदले जब हमने आजादी हासिल की, तब भी ऐसे लोग थे जो भोली-भाली जनता को डराने और बहकाने की सियासत करते थे। पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू जी ने डटकर उनका मुकाबला किया और आम जनता से कहा - "डरो… pic.twitter.com/5mncp0QTR6 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2024

She hailed him as "the creator of modern India".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that on November 14, 1949, India's prime minister was presented with an Abhinandan Granth as he turned 60.

"The Editorial Board for the preparation of this magnificent 700-page volume had some of the most distinguished names in Indian public life as members-- Rajendra Prasad, Puroshottamdas Tandon, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, K.M. Munshi, Govind Das, Vishwanath More, Nandalal Bose, S.H. Vatsyayan, and Lanka Sundaram. Over a hundred personalities and scholars from across the world contributed to the Granth," he said.

On November 14, 1949, India's Prime Minister was presented with an Abhinandan Granth as he turned 60.



The Editorial Board for the preparation of this magnificent 700-page volume had some of the most distinguished names in Indian public life as members-- Rajendra Prasad,… pic.twitter.com/ik8W7aFAVu — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 14, 2024

Governor General C Rajagopalachari's opening was very brief but was, as always, telling and conveyed much, Ramesh said.

"Then came the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who laid bare his heart and revealed the true meaning of his relationship with the Prime Minister. This was some eight months after the Prime Minister had unveiled a statue of the Sardar in Godhra," he recalled.

"There has been so much written by and on him that it is timely that the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) has just announced its initiative to create a cutting-edge, multimedia digital archive. The archive will be launched on November 14, 2025," Ramesh said in his post on X.

Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal also paid rich tributes to Nehru on the occasion of his birth anniversary, hailing him as the architect of modern India, the visionary that laid the foundation of our republic, and the world leader who was truly admired by every nation across the globe.

"His unique role in our history, of being a crucial part of the freedom struggle and then leading independent India for nearly two decades, makes his contributions truly remarkable especially because of the values he upheld during his time," Venugopal said.

His unflinching commitment to democratic principles, secularism and welfare of the poor and marginalised was the hallmark of his governance and will continue to inspire us for generations to come, he said on X.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, remembering Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji - architect of modern India, the visionary that laid the foundation of our republic, and the world leader who was truly admired by every nation across the globe!



His unique role in our history, of… pic.twitter.com/MxjxcXCdtM — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 14, 2024

The Congress, on its official X handle, said Nehru, envisioned India's destiny and shaped it through his relentless pursuit of freedom, democracy and progress.

एक सोच जिसने आजाद हिंदुस्तान के वर्तमान को संवारते हुए उसके स्वर्णिम भविष्य की नींव रख दी।



जिन्होंने मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में अपने कुशल नेतृत्व और दूरदर्शिता से देश की दशा और दिशा बदल दी। इसे विश्व शक्ति के रूप में ला खड़ा किया।



देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू… pic.twitter.com/pV8Cz9ukSA — Congress (@INCIndia) November 14, 2024

"He laid the foundation for a modern and self-reliant India, giving her the wings to reach for the stars," the party said.

"Today, we honour his unmatched & exemplary legacy," it added.