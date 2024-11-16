Credibility of news, news writer identity of media firm: Himachal deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) Credibility of the news content and the stature of a journalist form the identity of a newspaper or any journal, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Agnihotri, a former journalist, made the remarks while presiding over a National Press Day function here. "Truth, objectivity, transparency and impartiality are expected in journalism and the media has the responsibility of presenting important social events, information related to the work of the government and other information to society based on truth," he said.

Speaking on the theme the 'Changing nature of Press,' he said digitalisation over the last two decades has left an imprint in the field of journalism.

The role of social media is fast expanding day by day however the freedom of the Press should be protected at all costs, he asserted.

Advertisment

In an era dominated by social media, journalists face unprecedented challenges and have a greater responsibility to disseminate accurate and reliable information to the public, he added.

The deputy chief minister said journalists must maintain the credibility of the content and make it a habit to evaluate their content.

Agnihotri also warned journalists against depending too much on Artificial Intelligence.

Advertisment

"Google services which won't make them true professionals," he said. "The basis of human intellect is acquired via the process of learning through a variety of experiences and situations." Shashi Kant Sharma, Chairman, Department of Journalism and Mass Communications, Himachal Pradesh University, said that social media cannot be purely relied upon.

"The AI is a friend who can shake your hand, can hug you, but cannot embrace you. The press needs to reform itself, reform its working and keep pace with modern technologies," he added. PTI BPL VN VN