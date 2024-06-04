Credit for winning Mandi LS seat goes to PM Modi: Kangana Ranaut

Mandi (HP): The credit for winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday.

The counting for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh is going on and Ranaut is leading by over 70,000 votes in the Mandi seat.

Thanking Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, the MLAs, BJP workers and the public for electing her, Kangana said the “credit for her win” goes to Prime Minister Modi.

Kangana said the public has voted against the family legacy and in favour of the common man, adding she will work wholeheartedly for the people of Mandi.

Meanwhile, Thakur said the voters of Mandi have given an answer to the people, who had been passing remarks against Ranaut.

It is due to the blessing of the public that Modi is going to be the prime minister of India for the third time, he added.

Thakur said the BJP has got a huge margin in all nine assembly segments falling under the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.