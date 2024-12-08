Credit-hungry PM will not acknowledge continuity in governance: Ramesh on KV expansion

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday asserted that Kendriya Vidyalayas' continuing expansion over the decades is yet another example of continuity in governance, which he said the "perennially credit-hungry" Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not acknowledge.

His remarks come a day after Prime Minister Modi said his government has taken another big decision to make school education as accessible as possible with the Cabinet approving the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs).

Tagging a media report on the PM's remarks, Ramesh said, "Kendriya Vidyalayas came to be first established in 1963. I myself am the product of one of them set up in 1964 in IIT Mumbai." "Their continuing expansion over the decades is yet another example of continuity in governance, which the perennially credit-hungry PM will just not acknowledge," the Congress leader said.

The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the opening of 85 new KVs and 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas. It also gave its nod to expanding one KV. PTI ASK KVK KVK