Crescent moon sighted, Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated in India on June 7

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The crescent moon was sighted in various parts of India, including Delhi, on Wednesday evening, after which Muslim religious leaders announced that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on June 7 in the country.

Shahi Imam of Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri Masjid, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, told PTI that the moon marking the start of of Zil Hijja, the last month of the Islamic calendar, was clearly seen from the mosque in the evening.

He said that apart from this, sightings of the moon have also been confirmed from different states of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana.

"Therefore, the festival of Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on June 7," Ahmed said.

He said that Eid-ul-Zuha or Azha or Bakrid is celebrated two months and nine days after Eid ul Fitr. The Islamic calendar has 29 or 30 days which depends on the sighting of the moon.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Shaban Bukhari said in a statement that after the sighting of the moon in different states of the country, the moon committee of the mosque announced the celebration of the festival of Bakrid on June 7 (Saturday).

According to Bukhari, May 29 is the first date of Zil Hijja, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslim organization Imarat-e-Sharia Hind also said the sighting of the moon has been confirmed from different parts of the country and the festival of sacrifice will be celebrated on June 7.

According to Islamic belief, Prophet Ibrahim was going to sacrifice his son Ismail on this day on the orders of Allah. But then God ensured that Ibrahim's son is safe and an animal was sacrificed instead.

In the three-day festival, people of the Muslim community according to their status sacrifice animals, which are not prohibited under Indian laws.