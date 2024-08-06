Cricket betting racket: 14 arrested, Rs 2.21 cr seized

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) With the arrest of 14 people, Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a cricket betting racket in Paschim Vihar in west Delhi and seized Rs 2.21 crore from them.

The alleged kingpin of the racket, Ankit Goyal (35), was among those held, officials said.

"On Monday, a tip-off was received that some people are involved in cricket 'satta' in Paschim Vihar area. A search warrant was obtained and a raid was conducted in a house," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The team nabbed 14 people and seized Rs 2.21 crore cash, 18 mobile phones, two currency-counting machines and two gambling briefcases.

"An FIR was registered against them under 3/4/5/9 Delhi Gambling Act provisions Paschim Vihar West police station," said the DCP.

According to the police, during interrogation, it was revealed that the gambling racket was being run by the kingpin namely Ankit Goel.

It was also revealed that the money had been accumulated to distribute the winnings for cricket satta.

The other arrested were identified as Ankit Bansal (35), Mukesh Kumar (52), Nadeem (23), Gunjan Kumar (29), Shashi Yadav (24), Gurvinder Singh (25), Gauri Shankar (62), Vimal (22), Achal Bansal (45), Sanjeev Kumar (45), Gulshan Sateeja (40), Deepak Singh (35) and Rajesh (50).

"We have started further investigation into the matter," DCP Chiram said.