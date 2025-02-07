Cricket betting racket busted in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has claimed to have busted a cricket betting racket operating from Krishna Nagar area and arrested one person, an official said on Friday.

The accused identified as Lovekesh Thakral is the mastermind behind the betting racket, the police said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a rented accommodation in Krishna Nagar on Thursday. Thakral was found orchestrating bets on the One-Day International (ODI) match between England and India, read the statement.

"He was found using technology to maintain betting records. We recovered four mobile phones, a laptop and a WiFi modem from there. An FIR was registered against him," the statement further read.

The preliminary interrogation revealed that Thakral managed an extensive betting network across trans-Delhi, handling wagers worth lakh on match outcomes, session performances and wicket counts. Further investigation is underway, it added. PTI BM AS AS