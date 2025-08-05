Cricket coach sexually assaults girl student in Mumbai; held

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) A cricket coach was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student in the eastern suburbs here, police said.

The accused taught cricket to children in a municipal ground under the limits of Deonar police station, and the girl, a resident of Ghatkopar, came to him for training, an official said.

He said the 40-year-old accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl a few days ago and then again on Monday.

The child informed her parents, following which a complaint was lodged and the Pantnagar police in Ghatkopar registered a zero FIR, which was handed over to the Deomar police station for investigation, the official said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.