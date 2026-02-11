Bengaluru (PTI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that a meeting will be held on February 12 to discuss and decide on the possibility of providing clearance to host cricket matches in the city's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He said that the meeting will discuss and decide based on the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which manages the stadium, complying with the safety and security requirements.

Matches were stopped at the Chinnaswamy stadium after a stampede had occurred outside it during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebration on June 4 last year, in which 11 people died.

The Justice John Michael Cunha's Commission was constituted to probe the incident.

"There is nothing like good news or bad news. We will look into what all they (KSCA) have complied with the Justice Cunha Commission's report. I had constituted a committee to look into compliance headed by GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authority) Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, which also consisted of the Bengaluru police commissioner (Seemanth Kumar Singh). Tomorrow we will discuss it," Parameshwara said in response to a about question whether cricket fans can expect good news from the meeting.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "There is something like short term, medium term and long term measures that were suggested. It will be difficult for them (KSCA) to comply with all the measures immediately.

"Instructions were given to comply with all the short term measures. They will give a report as to how much has been complied with. Our team has also visited the stadium twice and have done the inspection." "We will discuss everything. If satisfied, we will allow. If not, we will not allow it," he added.

The committee headed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) commissioner, consists of police commissioner and officials of the PWD, Fire and Health departments and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

The government, based on the committee's recommendation, had in December denied permission to host the Vijay Hazare trophy match at Chinnaswamy stadium, as the KSCA had failed to comply with the safety and security requirements.

The minster had then advised the KSCA to comply with the recommendations of the Justice Cunha's Commission, for their request to be considered.

The Commission which was constituted to investigate the June 4 stampede, had reportedly concluded in its report that the "design and structure" of the stadium were "unsuitable and unsafe" for mass gatherings.

The Commission had reportedly recommended adequate gates for mass entry and exit, purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms, and sufficient parking among other things.