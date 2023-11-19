Cricket should be played in sporting spirit, not treated like war: Mufti

Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said cricket should be played in a sporting spirit and not treated as if it were a war. "Cricket is a sport and it should be played like one. It is not a war," Mufti said when asked about her views on the ongoing Cricket World Cup. The PDP president said the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf attended India-Pakistan cricket matches in each other's countries.

"When an Indian player played well, the Pakistani crowd appreciated it and the same was done by the Indian crowd for Pakistani players. That is how the game should be seen," she added. Mufti also hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the alleged power crisis in the Union Territory.

She accused the administration of spending huge amounts on official functions and publicity, while the people are allegedly being made to suffer. PTI MIJ MNK MNK MNK