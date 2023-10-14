Cricket World Cup betting racket busted in Delhi, 3 arrested

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly running a world cup cricket betting racket in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made on Thursday and the accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar, Amit Kumar and Shahid Khan, they said.

Two laptops having a betting assistance software, seven mobilephones, one LED TV, three internet routers, one printer, one bill counter, one calculator, 12 packs of playing cards and writing material have been seized, a police official said.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they used the betting assistance software to maintain books and accounts of "punters" (gamblers), police said.

"One person used to be present at the stadium with a phone to provide the actual (real-time) score as there is a delay during broadcast. They used this delay time for betting and passed the same to their punters," a police officer said.

The betting rates fluctuated depending on the wickets, score or runs put out at real-time at the stadium and not on that shown on TV, the officer said.

For every match the betting amounts used to range between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, police said.

"In the last nine matches of the World Cup 2023, around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore was put on betting. They are betting since the beginning of this Cricket World Cup 2023 season," the officer added.

Police said the betting software was bought from a shop in Nehru Place at Rs 25,000. PTI ALK ANB ANB