Cricketer Richa Ghosh joins West Bengal Police as DSP, takes charge as ACP Siliguri

Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) West Bengal Police on Wednesday said Indian women’s cricket team member Richa Ghosh, part of the World Cup–winning squad, joined the force in the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and took charge as assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in Siliguri.

Ghosh, 22, reported for duty at the Siliguri police commissionerate, where she met senior officers and other members of the force, officials said.

Her appointment follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement at a public felicitation ceremony last month.

On November 8, the cricketer had visited the state police headquarters in Kolkata to meet senior officials.

In a post on X, the West Bengal Police said, "Richa Ghosh, a crucial member of the Indian team that won the Women's Cricket World Cup, joined the State Police today in the rank of DSP. She has been appointed as ACP in the Siliguri commissionerate", the police said.

"Welcome, Richa, to the West Bengal Police family. With many best wishes and congratulations," it added. PTI SUS MNB