Cricketer Richa Ghosh's name 'under adjudication' category in voter list: TMC

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Sunday claimed that the name of World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team member Richa Ghosh has been placed in the "under adjudication" category in the voter list released on February 28, accusing the Election Commission of "silent invisible rigging" exercise.

Ghosh is a resident of Ward No 19 in Siliguri Municipal Corporation. She recently joined the West Bengal Police in the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank and has taken charge as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Siliguri Police Commissionerate.

The TMC in a post on X said, "The farce of @BJP4India and @ECISVEEP's silent invisible rigging reaches new lows of absurdity." "A World Cup-winning star like Richa Ghosh, Bengal's pride, India's hero, the wicketkeeper-batter who donned the blue jersey and brought glory to the nation, has now been placed 'under adjudication' in the final electoral rolls," the party said in the post.

The TMC said Ghosh represented India overseas with distinction and earned every Bengali's admiration.

It said she "is forced to endure this humiliating scrutiny, her name flagged, her voter status questioned, her democratic right dangling by a thread in this voter purge." "When even celebrities and national icons can be arbitrarily targeted, questioned, and subjected to this degrading process, what hope for the common Bengali voter?," the party asked, drawing parallels between prominent figures like Ghosh and common man also clubbed under the same category in the wake of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"This is systematic humiliation engineered to disenfranchise, to silence, to erase Bengal's voice one name at a time," the TMC said.

The 22-year-old wicketkeeper batter from Siliguri was a member of India's 2025 ICC Women's World Cup-winning team. PTI SUS RG