Cricketer Rinku Singh's father passes away after prolonged illness

Aligarh/Noida, Feb 27 (PTI) Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida early Friday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

Dr. Sunil Kumar, spokesperson of Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where the cricketer's father was admitted, said Khanchand Singh was battling liver cancer.

"His condition had deteriorated significantly in recent days, following which he had been admitted to the hospital on February 21. He was placed on ventilator support and breathed his last early this morning," Kumar said.

Due to his father's critical condition, Rinku had to return home midway through the T20 World Cup. However, he rejoined the Indian team ahead of the match against Zimbabwe on February 26. He had also recently visited Noida to meet his father.

Rinku's former coach, Masood Amini, told PTI Videos in Aligarh that Khanchand Singh had been battling advanced-stage liver cancer and was in the terminal phase of the illness.

"He had been unwell for quite some time. He was suffering from liver cancer. For the past three to four days, he was on ventilator support," Amini said.

Amini said Rinku's father worked tirelessly to support his family and educate his children.

"He started out working as a gas cylinder delivery man and worked very hard to raise his family," he said.

The 28-year-old cricketer, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, credits much of his success to his father. Khanchand Singh, who worked in gas cylinder distribution in Aligarh, supported his son's dream of becoming a cricketer despitefacing financial hardships.

The family said Khanchand Singh's last rites will be performed in Aligarh, and Rinku will attend the funeral.