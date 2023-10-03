Cricketer Rishabh Pant visits Badrinath, offers prayers

Gopeshwar, Oct 3 (PTI) Cricketer Rishabh Pant on Tuesday offered prayers at the Badrinath temple on Tuesday He reached the Himalayan temple in a helicopter at 11.30 am and was welcomed by the members of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, the local youths, cricket lovers and pilgrims. Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar had accompanied Pant. Media in-charge of the temple committee Harish Gaur said after having darshan of Lord Vishnu, Pant also paid obeisance at other temples located in the Badrinath temple complex. He also took the blessings from the temple's chief priest Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri.

While visiting the temple, a large number of pilgrims jostled to get a glimpse of the cricketer who greeted everyone from a distance.

Pant is a native of Gangolihat in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand but his family now lives in Roorkee. The cricketer had suffered serious injuries on December 30 last year when his car crashed against a divider and landed on the other side of the road. PTI COR ALM MNK NSD NSD