Crime against women highest in Delhi; 13,366 cases in 2023: NCRB data shows

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Crime against women was highest in Delhi with over 13,000 cases registered in 2023 alone, as the national capital recorded the most number of dowry death and rape cases among 19 metropolitan cities, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

While Delhi's crime rate per lakh population stood at 14.4 per cent, lower than that of Indore and Jaipur, the city lodged 1,088 cases of rape. Jaipur registered 573 rape cases and Mumbai 196.

Overall, crimes against women in Delhi registered a 5.59 per cent decline in 2023 compared to 2022, when 14,158 cases were reported. In 2021, the figure stood at 13,982.

Kidnapping and abduction of women remained a major concern, with 3,952 cases reported in 2023. The rate of 52.2 per cent placed Delhi second only to Patna with 71.3 per cent. The capital also saw the highest cases of acid attack with six such incidents recorded that year, the reports stated.

Delhi reported the highest number of dowry deaths among other metro cities with 114 cases, though the rate (1.5 per cent) was lower than in six cities, including Jaipur, Kanpur and Ghaziabad.

Cases of cruelty by husband were also the highest in Delhi at 4,219, as were cases of assault with intent to outrage modesty, which stood at 1,791.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Delhi again reported the highest number of girl child rape cases at 1,048, the reports stated.

In contrast, cybercrimes against women were relatively lower in Delhi, with 36 cases registered in 2023. Bengaluru (127), Hyderabad (53) and Lucknow (41) reported higher figures. These included offences such as publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material, blackmail, defamation, morphing and creation of fake profiles.

Police officials attributed Delhi's high figures to a 'zero-tolerance policy' towards crimes against women, citing prompt and fair registration of FIRs as a factor.