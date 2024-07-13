Crime Branch chargesheets cop for duping colleague in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 13 (PTI) Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet here against a cop for duping his senior colleague and his daughter of Rs 51 lakh on the pretext of providing land and government jobs to their kins, a senior officer said.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of excise magistrate, Jammu, against Head Constable Guzar Ahmad Wani in a fraud case, which was registered last year, said Senior Superintendent of Police (special crime wing), Crime Branch Jammu, Sandeep Mehta.

He said Wani, a resident of Anantnag who is presently posted in district police lines Srinagar, duped Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohd Rafiq and his daughter Mehnaz Rafiq, presently living in Jammu, and others on the pretext of providing land and government jobs to their kins.

“The fraudster enticed the victims by posing himself to be very close to influential people and duped them of their hard earned money to the tune of Rs 51 lakh,” the SSP said.

On receipt of the complaint, Mehta said that a preliminary verification of the allegations levelled were prima-facie substantiated against the accused leading to the registration of a formal case under the relevant sections of law.

After a thorough investigation, the case was finally proved against the accused head constable, he said. PTI TAS AS AS