Crime Branch files chargesheet against 13 former officials in multi-crore ration scam in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against 13 former officers for their alleged involvement in a multi-crore ration scam in Jammu district, officials said.

The alleged Rs 19.20-crore scam, which occurred over 2002, 2003, 2005, and 2006, involved the misappropriation of 4.39 lakh quintals of ration meant for Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries.

The case begun after the department of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CA&PD) filed an FIR based on a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the officials said.

Those against whom the chargesheet has been filed include nine then assistant directors (ADs), two chief account officers (CAOs), and two Tehsil Supply Officers (TSOs).

The report highlighted discrepancies in the distribution of ration for Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries. A detailed departmental reconciliation confirmed the irregularities.

Four Deputy Superintendents of Police led the investigation, uncovering that the accused had shown an excess issuance of BPL and AAY food grains far beyond the authorised quantities, they said.

The proceeds from this excess ration were allegedly misappropriated and swindled.

Of the 13 accused, seven have passed away, one has been granted bail, one surrendered in court, and the remaining four were arrested and produced in the court at the time of filing the chargesheet, they said.

The Crime Branch had previously investigated a similar ration scam in 2004, which was also challaned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh, confirmed the completion of the investigation in case and the chargesheet has been filed before the Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination. PTI AB TIR TIR