Crime branch files chargesheet against man for cheating retired Army JCO in J-K

Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch filed a chargesheet on Monday against a man arrested for allegedly duping a retired junior commissioned officer of the Army on the pretext of arranging a government job for his daughter here, an official said.

Advertisment

Bashir Ahmad Dar, a resident of central Kashmir's Budgam district who had taken premature retirement from the Indian Reserve Police (IRP), was initially booked early last year by the Cyber Crime Investigation Center for Excellence, Jammu, on a written complaint lodged by former JCO Mohd Zahid of Rajouri district, Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh said.

He said the complainant claimed that on January 30, 2023, he received a phone call and the caller introduced himself to be an officer of the J-K Service Selection Board who could manage a job for his daughter in exchange for money.

The retired army officer fell into his trap and accordingly, deposited some amount in his bank account before personally meeting the accused, who introduced himself as the secretary of the board, the SSP said.

Advertisment

However, he said the accused neither managed a government job for the daughter of the complainant nor did he return the money.

Subsequently, the investigation was transferred to Crime Branch Jammu and the investigation revealed that the accused had committed cheating by impersonation and duped the retired JCO of his hard-earned money.

The accused was arrested from Kashmir following a series of raids at different places and the investigation of the case has been completed, the official said. PTI TAS IJT