Crime Branch files chargesheet in land fraud case in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) The Special Crime Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Saturday filed a chargesheet against a fraudster who has duped a person on the pretext of selling land here, an official said.

The chargesheet was filed against Rajinder Singh Manhas, a resident of Purkhoo-Domana, in a case registered against him in 2024, the official said.

He said the case originated from a complaint alleging that the accused had executed an agreement to sell on April 1, 2022 for five marlas of land at Purkhoo Garhi, Jammu, and received Rs 2 lakhs as advance out of a total sale consideration of Rs 12.50 lakh.

The accused allegedly failed to execute the sale deed and was later found to have no title or ownership over the said land, the official said.

He said the investigation included seizure of documents, verification of financial transactions through bank records, and revenue verification by concerned authorities, which confirmed that the land was not recorded in the name of the accused.

Forensic examination also corroborated the execution of the agreement by the accused, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, SCW Jammu, Sanjay Parihar has appealed to the general public not to pay their hard earned money in advance without verifying title and genuineness of the land and character of the individual offering to sell the same. PTI TAS NB