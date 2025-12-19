Crime Branch Kashmir chargesheets 3, including complainant, in fake Railway recruitment scam

Srinagar, Dec 19 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in an alleged fake Railway recruitment scam in which three accused, including the complainant, have been booked, officials said on Friday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed the chargesheet before the court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Beerwah, Budgam, against the three accused persons for allegedly duping job seekers by issuing forged appointment letters.

The accused trio has been identified as Abdul Hamid Sheikh, a resident of Chewdara, Budgam; Adil Shah from Sonwarhere presently living in Zewan, Srinagar; and Mufti Ghulam Hassan Kumar from Sopore currently living in Beerwah, Budgam.

The case originated from a written complaint filed by a person named Kumar, who alleged that Sheikh and Shah gave him fake appointment letters purportedly issued by the Railway Recruitment Board, New Delhi, the officials said.

The forged job letter carried fabricated seals and the signature of the DGM, Northern Railway, Paharganj, New Delhi.

A detailed probe was initiated by the EOW, which prima facie established that the accused persons conspired with each other, lured victims on the pretext of providing government jobs, and extracted substantial sums of money.

Verification of some appointment letters confirmed that they were forged, the officials said.

During the investigation, the complainant -- Kumar -- was also found to be involved in the commission of the said offence.

The probe revealed that Kumar took money from other victims on the false pretext of providing employment and also issued fake job orders to them.

The probe established Kumar’s active involvement in the fraudulent scheme along with the other accused persons, the officials said.

Based on the findings and evidence collected during the investigation, a final report under Section 173 of the CrPC has been presented before the court for judicial adjudication, they said. PTI SSB ARI