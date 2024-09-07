Crime Branch team to probe man missing case in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 7 (PTI) Kerala police on Saturday formed a Crime Branch special investigation team to look into a case related to Kozhikode resident Mohammed Aattoor, who disappeared around a year ago.

The team will function under Crime Branch Kozhikode Range IG P Prakash, the state government said.

The senior crime branch officials from Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are included in the team.

The case, which was registered at the Nadakkavu police station in Kozhikode, was handed over to the crime branch team.

Attoor, who is also known as Mammy, has been missing since August last year and his relatives have lately raised allegations against the police investigation which was led by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

The issue gained momentum after MLA P V Anwar had made allegations against Law and Order ADGP Kumar over the disappearance of the man.

In a press meet held recently, Anwar had alleged that Mammy might have been killed and that the investigation was stalled.