Crime Branch to probe sexual assault case against Mamkootathil

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (PTI) The Crime Branch will probe the case against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was expelled from Congress recently, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and forcing her to terminate her pregnancy, police sources said.

The State Police Chief has decided to transfer the case to the Crime Branch team that is already investigating a second sexual assault case against Mamkootathil, they added.

The first case is being probed by a special team of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police. A decision has now been taken to hand over both the cases to the Crime Branch to ensure a coordinated investigation, sources said.

The second case is being investigated by a Crime Branch team led by Assistant Inspector General (AIG) G Poonguzhali, who is likely to head the probe in the first case as well, an official said.

Earlier, when several women levelled sexual misconduct allegations against Mamkootathil, the Crime Branch had registered a case based on complaints from individuals who were not directly involved in the incidents.

In the first case related to the alleged rape and forced abortion, Mamkootathil and his friend Joby Joseph are the accused.

The Kerala High Court has granted him interim protection from arrest until his anticipatory bail plea is considered on December 15.

Joseph has also moved a court in Thiruvananthapuram seeking anticipatory bail, which will be considered again on December 17. The second case pertains to allegations of sexually harassing a woman on the false promise of marriage.

The complaint was first received by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, which forwarded it to the State Police Chief.

The Thiruvananthapuram court recently granted anticipatory bail to Mamkootathil, which has been challenged before the Kerala High Court. PTI TBA TBA ADB