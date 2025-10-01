Crime data: Fewer cases registered in Mumbai compared to previous year

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Mumbai registered 65,441 cases in 2023 and remained in the fourth place in terms of registration of criminal cases among the metropolitan cities, according to the National Crime Records Bureau report.

Delhi topped the list with 3,43,483 cases, whereas Bengaluru was ranked second with 68,520 cases and Kochi with 67,616 cases, the report said.

In 2022, Mumbai had witnessed 89,098 criminal cases.

India's financial capital was also in the fourth spot in 2023 when it came to murder cases. The metropolis registered 124 cases in which 125 persons were killed. PTI DC KRK