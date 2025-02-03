Crime in Delhi sees decline in January-2025 compared to previous years

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The crime rate in the national capital witnessed a decline in several categories in January 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 and 2023, according to data released by the Delhi Police.

The number of attempt to murder cases reported in January 2025 stood at 50, marking a decrease from 71 cases in 2024 and 59 in 2023.

The robbery cases saw a dip in January 2025, with 103 cases registered, compared to 146 in 2024 and 111 in 2023.

Similarly, the snatching incidents also fell to 369 in 2025 from 623 in 2024 and 558 in 2023.

The number of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases reported in January 2025 was 101, lower than the 134 cases in 2024 and 140 in 2023, according to data.

Molestation of women cases also showed a decrease, with 110 cases in 2025 compared to 135 in 2024 and 163 in 2023. Eve-teasing incidents were recorded at 16 cases in 2025, down from 24 in 2024 and 37 in 2023.

Burglary cases in January 2025 stood at 566, a slight reduction from 619 in 2024. The number for 2023 was also 619.

The cases of abduction were recorded at 9 in January 2025, lower than the 18 cases reported in both 2024 and 2023.

Fatal road accidents also showed a slight decline, with 87 cases in 2025 compared to 93 in 2024 and 94 in 2023.

"The reduction in most categories of crime suggests enhanced surveillance and community awareness programs. The Delhi Police continue to focus on crime prevention through increased patrolling, deployment of technology-driven solutions and stricter enforcement of laws," said a senior police officer. PTI BM AS AS