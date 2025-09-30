Crime in UP: NCRB data shows Lucknow logged more murders, rapes, acid attacks than Ghaziabad, Kanpur

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) Lucknow recorded more cases of murder, rape, kidnapping, acid attack, culpable homicides and deaths due to negligence with a higher crime rate than Ghaziabad or Kanpur, according to the latest NCRB data for 2023.

Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Lucknow are the only three places from Uttar Pradesh which are included in the annual crime data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in the category of the 19 "metropolitan cities" that have a population of over 20 lakh.

The NCRB, which functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, uses the 2011 census figures for population estimates and has put out its latest data for crimes in the country for 2023.

According to the data for 2023, Ghaziabad recorded 45 cases of murder with 45 victims and Kanpur 97 with 97 victims while Lucknow logged 98 such offences with 101 victims. The crime rate (average per lakh population) of Ghaziabad was 1.9, Kanpur was 3.3 while Lucknow 3.4.

Ghaziabad recorded 83 cases of rape with 83 victims, Kanpur had 86 cases with 86 victims while Lucknow logged 151 cases and 152 victims with the crime rates in these cities standing at 7.5, 6.4 and 10.9, respectively, according to the NCRB.

In kidnapping and abduction category, Ghaziabad registered 33 cases with 33 victims, Kanpur 373 cases with 555 victims while Lucknow logged 720 cases with 722 victims. The crime rate stood at 1.4, 12.8 and 24.8, respectively, it showed.

In 2023, Ghaziabad and Kanpur both logged one case each of acid attack while Lucknow registered 4 such cases. Overall 29 acid attack offences were reported across the 19 metropolitan cities in 2023.

For deaths categorised as "culpable homicide not amounting to murder", Ghaziabad recorded 14 cases with 14 victims, Kanpur had 19 cases with 19 victims while Lucknow logged 28 cases with 36 victims during the year, the NCRB data showed.

As far as causing "death by negligence" were considered, Ghaziabad registered 181 such cases involving 204 victims, Kanpur had 562 incidents and as many victims, while Lucknow had 1,256 cases with 1,293 victims, according to the official figures.

Authorities have often reasoned that the rise in number of crimes is directly proportional to the population, while an increase in figure of cases like rape also reflects that more FIRs are getting registered now.

The NCRB is tasked with collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code (which were replaced by BNS and BNSS in 2024) and special and local laws in the country. PTI KIS NB NB