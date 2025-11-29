Crime Literature Festival pre-event in Delhi sees discussions on gender justice, policing

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Crime Literature Festival of India (CLFI) on Saturday hosted a curtain raiser in the city ahead of its third edition, bringing together senior police officers, legal experts, authors and media voices for conversations on gender justice, policing and societal change.

Organised by the Doon Cultural and Literary Society, the event -- held at the India International Centre -- set the tone for the main literary festival scheduled from December 12 to 14 at the Hyatt Centric, Dehradun.

The curtain raiser featured two sessions, including discussions on women in policing, and the evolving debate around equitable justice for men.

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Srivastava said, "Law enforcement must evolve with society, ensuring that empathy and fairness remain as central as discipline and enforcement." He added that every case reported is a reminder that crime does not occur in isolation; it grows out of real human stories, struggles and circumstances.

"Platforms like the Crime Literature Festival of India enable dialogue that is crucial for a more informed and equitable society, where every voice is heard and every truth is examined without bias," Srivastava said. PTI SSJ ARB ARB ARB