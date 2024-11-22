Crime literature festival to begin in Doon on Nov 29

Dehradun, Nov 22 (PTI) The 2nd edition of the Crime Literature Festival of India will begin in Dehradun on November 29, with this year's event featuring expert speakers such as filmmaker Prakash Jha renowned for his socially and politically relevant films.

The event, to be held at Hotel Hyatt Centric here, will conclude on December 1.

Former DGP of Uttarakhand Alok Lal, who is the director of the event, said this year's festival promises to delve deep into crime literature, cinema and social issues, featuring an impressive list of expert speakers including renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha famous for films such as Gangaajal, Aashram and Rajneeti.

Lal has himself written several books on crime fiction in collaboration with his son Manas Lal, including "On the Trail of Thugs and Thieves" -- a collection of crime stories published last year. The three-day event will also feature another filkmmaker Anubhav Sinha who is acclaimed for movies such as Article 15 and Thappad and the much talked about mini series IC-814.

Sinha will discuss the understanding of crime and justice through cinema.

India’s leading crime writer S Hussain Zaidi will unravel the deeper layers of the underworld through his bestsellers such as Black Friday and Dongri to Dubai.

Former Maharashtra DGP and author of Madam Commissioner Meeran Borwankar will share her experiences in law enforcement.

Former IPS officer K Vijay Kumar, who led the operation that captured Veerappan, will narrate the gripping story of the sensational operation at the event.

Navneet Sekera, the inspiration behind the Bhaukaal web series, will also be there, sharing the realities of policing.

Surendra Mohan Pathak, the legendary writer of Hindi crime literature, who is credited with starting writing in the 1960s with the Hindi translation of James Bond and James Hadley Chase, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival.

His more than 300 novels have left an indelible mark in the field of crime literature.

The festival will celebrate the creativity and talent of students who have submitted short stories and short films by felicitating them. PTI ALM RPA