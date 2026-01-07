Crime on rise due to absence of full-time home minister in Maharashtra: Cong

Amravati, Jan 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday claimed that crime has increased in the state due to the absence of a full-time home minister and demanded strict punishment for those involved in the killing of party leader Hidayatullah Patel in Akola.

At a press conference here, Sapkal paid tribute to Patel and condemned the attack.

He said gangs involved in violent crimes, drug trafficking, illegal sand mining and land grabbing were operating freely across Maharashtra, with criminal activities spreading to villages as well.

"The murder of Congress leader Hidayat Patel shows how badly law and order has deteriorated in the state. This is the direct result of Maharashtra not having a full-time home minister," Sapkal claimed.

He demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the killing of Patel and exemplary punishment for them.

State Congress vice president Patel (66) was attacked with a sharp weapon by a person over an old enmity on Tuesday afternoon after he offered namaz at a mosque in Mohala village in Akot taluka of Akola district, the police said.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Akot and admitted to its intensive care unit where he died on Wednesday morning.

Sapkal also alleged that the ruling party had "finished off democracy" and accused the administration and the State Election Commission of acting at the behest of those in power.

He claimed that money power was being openly used in municipal and nagar panchayat elections and that bogus voting and large-scale distribution of cash were taking place.

He alleged that Opposition candidates were being threatened and pressured to withdraw their nominations, leading to unopposed elections.

Sapkal also accused the chief minister and both deputy CMs of encouraging "intimidation" to ensure unopposed victories.

He alleged that even the state assembly speaker had exerted pressure on election officials to facilitate unopposed wins for candidates linked to him.

"The speaker is the custodian of the Constitution and the House, but his conduct in this matter was strange and disturbing," Sapkal said.

Alleging a tacit understanding between the BJP and the AIMIM, Sapkal said the two parties were "two sides of the same coin" and claimed that senior BJP leaders were encouraging the AIMIM to field candidates.

He described the AIMIM as the BJP's "B team".

The BJP has allied with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.