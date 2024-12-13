Crime patterns changing, adopt technology-based probe process: Odisha DGP to policemen

Cuttack, Dec 13 (PTI) Noting that there have been changes in the pattern of crimes in the state, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania Friday called upon the police rank and file to adopt a technology-based and scientific investigation process for success.

Khurania made the remarks at the 69th State Police Duty Meet here.

He said the prime responsibility of the police is detection and prevention of crime, and that should be the focus of all officers in the state.

“There is a need to change the investigation process, as there have been changes in the crime patterns,” the DGP said.

He said the Odisha Police has already adopted certain technology-based investigations and achieved success.

It has also been successful in tackling the Maoist menace, the top police officer said.

The DGP also adviced police personnel to be abreast with new laws.

“There should be efforts to improve the technical skills of police personnel. Through the police duty meet this time, we will try to find out how much technical skills they have acquired,” Khurania said. PTI AAM RBT