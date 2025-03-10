Crime plots hatched inside Jharkhand prisons: DGP

Ranchi, Mar 10 (PTI) Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta on Monday said most crime plots are being hatched inside jails and executed with the help of criminal gangs.

His remarks came as BJP legislators created a ruckus in the state assembly over the deteriorating law and order situation, leading to the washout of the Question Hour.

The Jharkhand Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has been deployed to crack down on organised criminal gangs and raids are being conducted in jails across the state, Gupta added.

"Most crime plots are being hatched inside Jharkhand jails and executed with the help of criminal gangs. I have directed the SP and ATS to take action against organised crimes under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," he told reporters outside the state assembly.

He said efforts are being made to stop such activities inside jails and continuous raids are being conducted.

"A raid was conducted in Simdega jail yesterday and another was conducted in Hazaribagh jail today," the DGP said, adding three gangsters—Vikas Tiwari, Aman Srivastava, and Aman Sao—are running their operations from inside jails.

He said an FIR has been lodged against 30 members of the Aman Sao Gang on Sunday and they will be sent to jail soon.

Criminals create virtual numbers and call from foreign numbers, he added.

"We have some technical limitations. But, we have cracked this and have identified all those involved. Hopefully, they will be arrested soon," he said.

On NTPC official's murder case, the DGP said a special investigation team (SIT) is probing the case and the reasons for murder could not be ascertained yet.

"There have been two major incidents—a firing incident in Ranchi and the murder of an NTPC deputy general manager in Hazaribagh. In the Ranchi case, all criminals have been identified and tracked, and we expect to catch them within two to three days. However, in the Hazaribagh case, we still do not have clarity on the reason behind the murder. An SIT has been formed, and we are investigating. The criminals will be nabbed soon," he assured.

Kumar Gaurav (40), who was posted as deputy general manager (dispatch) at NTPC's Keredari Coal Mines, was gunned down by two motorcycle borne criminals on Saturday when he was on the way to the coal mine from his quarters in Hazaribagh town. Eight people have so far been detained for interrogation by Hazaribagh police.